Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 107,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 150,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 161,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000.

IJR stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

