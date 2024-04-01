AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,080.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $21.76 on Monday, hitting $3,173.41. 25,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,387. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,929.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,707.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.