Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.88. 235,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,112. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,115 shares of company stock worth $13,457,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

