The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

SHW stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.59. 195,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $220.22 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

