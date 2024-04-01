Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Markel Group worth $42,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 347.8% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded down $16.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,505.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,507. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,272.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,477.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

