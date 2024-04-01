Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN remained flat at $31.23 during midday trading on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

