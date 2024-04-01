Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.80. 146,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,328. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

