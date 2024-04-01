Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,892. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.3 %

DCI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

