Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 999,500 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,838,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Stock Up 7.3 %

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 608,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Village Farms International Profile

(Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.