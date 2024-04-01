Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 366.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Rockwell Medical worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 132,896 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 2,432,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

RMTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

