Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.98% of Exagen worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,573. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 80.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

