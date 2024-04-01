SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of SkyWater Technology worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,623. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. Equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,429 shares of company stock worth $4,959,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

