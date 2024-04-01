Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,750 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of TELA Bio worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. 34,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,815. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

