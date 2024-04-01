Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXHFree Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. MDxHealth makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of MDxHealth worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MDxHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of MDXH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 82,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. MDxHealth SA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

