Aion Price Hits $0.0020 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $3,694.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00109148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00038101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00017009 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.