Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. 489,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

