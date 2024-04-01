Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,723 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635,552. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

