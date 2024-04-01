iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

