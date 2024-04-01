Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,269 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $125.63. 77,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 329.83%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

