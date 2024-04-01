Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 655,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,842. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

