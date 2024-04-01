Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Booking by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its position in Booking by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $39.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,588.01. 58,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,029. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,586.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,324.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

