Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. 1,969,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,860. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

