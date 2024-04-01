Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 448 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.15. The company had a trading volume of 530,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,066. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

