Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,290,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,491,191. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

