Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 4,456,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,713,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

