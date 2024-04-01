Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.53. 930,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,714. The company has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

