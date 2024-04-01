Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

Shares of MA traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $479.02. 318,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

