Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 8,630 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 95,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,785. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

