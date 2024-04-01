Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 8,630 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 95,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,785. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.