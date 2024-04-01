Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on J. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $152.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,236. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.