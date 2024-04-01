Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

BHP stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.37. 727,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

