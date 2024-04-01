iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. 1,375,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.