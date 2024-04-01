Veracity Capital LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.56. 249,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,931. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

