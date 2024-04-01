Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,513. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

