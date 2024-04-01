Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $29.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.13% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $29,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,536,000.

RWX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,854. The stock has a market cap of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

