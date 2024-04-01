Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. 372,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,720. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

