Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $204.07. The company had a trading volume of 147,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.86 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

