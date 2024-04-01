Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.54. 515,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,401. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

