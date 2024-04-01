DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. 374,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,588. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

