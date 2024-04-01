Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 8,502 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $3,646,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock remained flat at $28.49 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,506. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

