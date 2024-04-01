IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 2.99% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

