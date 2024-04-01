SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. 21,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,835. The firm has a market cap of $979.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $82.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

