DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %

DDI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

