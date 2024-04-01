Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expands By 29.5%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CAE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,219,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 354,938 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 97,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

