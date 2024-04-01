Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $203.48 and last traded at $202.56, with a volume of 535472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

