Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Grows By 28.9%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Grupo Herdez has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.44.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
