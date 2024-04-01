Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases By 29.6%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $426,650.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,300,285.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 113,888 shares of company stock worth $1,347,604.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BFZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

