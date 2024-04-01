biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in biote by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in biote by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,991 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in biote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in biote by 156.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in biote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

biote Price Performance

BTMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,900. The company has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. biote has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

