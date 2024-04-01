Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Grows By 28.6%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Genel Energy stock remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Genel Energy
