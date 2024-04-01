BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. 218,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,252 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,204,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

