13,947 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.29. The company had a trading volume of 182,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,781. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

